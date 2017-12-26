National Aviation Services (NAS) Afghanistan Renews IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) Certification for Kabul Operations

Our latest ISAGO certification in NAS Afghanistan demonstrates our continued focus on high levels of service quality, safety and security

KABUL, Afghanistan, December 26, 2017/APO Group/ --

National Aviation Services (NAS) (www.NAS.aero), the fastest growing aviation services provider in the emerging markets, has renewed its IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) certification (http://APO.af/cFyksi) in Kabul. NAS Afghanistan passed the ISAGO audit with a perfect score for the second time in two years, once again demonstrating the company’s commitment to safety and security in all its operations.

Earlier this year, NAS Abidjan received its first ISAGO certification. NAS was also among the first ground handling providers in the world to receive an ISAGO certification for its Kuwait operation in 2008. Since then this certification has been renewed five times.

ISAGO is an internationally-recognized system for assessing the operational management and control systems for ground handling service providers. It is based on industry-proven quality audit principles and follows a stringent and structured process that reviews training, policies, procedures, etc.

Hassan El Houry, NAS CEO, said, “Our latest ISAGO certification in NAS Afghanistan demonstrates our continued focus on high levels of service quality, safety and security. As we continue to grow our reach and expand our portfolio of products and services, we remain committed to strengthening our presence in and contribution to the countries that we operate in.”

In Afghanistan, NAS partners with Ariana Afghan Airlines to form the Ariana – NAS joint venture. Ariana - NAS, the exclusive ground handler at Kabul International Airport, also provides services at the Herat and Kandahar International Airports.

Through its operations at the three major airports in Afghanistan, NAS serves more than 3,000 flights and over 900,000 passengers per year. Reinforced with an employee base of 360 employees and over 175 pieces of ground support equipment, NAS contributes greatly in the areas of employment, training and infrastructure development in the country.

Globally, NAS has a presence in more than 30 airports, handles seven out of the world’s top 10 airlines and manages 31 airport lounges in 15 countries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.